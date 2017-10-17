Apple Pay now works with Eftpos cards from ANZ in Australia

Apple Pay in Australia today has expanded to support Eftpos cards from ANZ Bank. The move was announced in a press release from Eftpos, while Apple has also updated the Australian version of its Apple Pay website to indicate the new support for Eftpos cards.
Eftpos touts that this partnership with Apple will bring in-store Apple Pay support to 1.6 million addition ANZ Access cardholders. Eftpos is the most used debit card network in Australia and lack of support for the technology has been cited as one of the biggest hindrances for Apple Pay in the country.
Eftpos acting CEO Paul Jennings touted the partnership with Apple, saying it brings even more choice to ANZ Access cardholders:
“About 1.6 million ANZ eftpos Access cardholders now have the opportunity to make payments on an iPhone or Apple Watch, many of whom may not have had the opportunity to make in store mobile payments before. As Australia’s most used debit card network, we are thrilled to be providing ANZ eftpos Access customers with more payment choice, with added benefits of enhanced security and comfort.”
For reatailers, this move means a much lower fee rate. In Australia, if a debit card is used via Apple Pay, there’s a roughly 0.55 percent fee to the merchant. Eftpos, however, drops this significantly to 0.15 percent. It essentially treats the Apple Pay transaction the same as if the customer paid normally using their Eftpos card (via Business Insider).
Eftpos ANZ users can choose between either a Cheque or Savings account as well:
If you have both a Cheque and Savings account, with Apple Pay you can switch between them on your device with ease.
To change your account on iPhone, open the Wallet app, tap on your ANZ Access card, then choose the new account
High fees have been one of the biggest hindrances for Apple Pay in Australia and this is certainly a step in the right direction. More information can be found on the Eftpos website as well as in the press release below:
Apple Pay coming to eftpos for ANZ Access customers. Offering an easy, secure & private way to pay
SYDNEY, New South Wales — 18 October 2017 – eftpos, Australia’s own debit payments network, brings ANZ Access card customers Apple Pay, which is transforming mobile payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay that’s fast and convenient. ANZ is the first Australian financial institution to make in store eftpos mobile payments available to almost 1.6 million ANZ eftpos Access cardholders.
Security and privacy is at the core of Apple Pay. When you use an ANZ eftpos Access card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.
eftpos Acting CEO, Mr Paul Jennings, said Apple Pay with eftpos will provide ANZ eftpos Access cardholders with the ability to make eftpos purchases on their iPhone or Apple Watch using their own money, processed in real time.
“Today marks a significant milestone for eftpos as we move from our traditional card based payment method into mobile, enabling consumers with an iPhone or Apple Watch to choose the eftpos account they wish their mobile payment to be made from, being either their eftpos CHQ/SAV account. Customers can set their account preference out of CHQ/SAV and then save themselves entering their account each time they pay. After providing trusted, secure card-based payments for 30 years, eftpos can now also be used to make mobile payments,” Mr Jennings said.
In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch. To set up Apple Pay, ANZ Access cardholders simply need to open the Apple Wallet app in iOS 11 and follow the prompts.
Commenting on the new capability, ANZ Managing Director Products, Mr Bob Belan said: “ANZ has been at the forefront of mobile payment services for some time now. Today’s announcement offers our customers yet another great option for making convenient and secure purchases using their mobile device.
“We know from experience that Australian consumers increasingly want to use mobile payment services and so we’re happy to be working with eftpos in enabling Apple Pay as an option for our 1.6 million ANZ eftpos Access cardholders.”
About eftpos eftpos is the most widely used debit card system in Australia, accounting for more than 2.2 billion CHQ and SAV transactions in 2016 worth more than $138 billion. For more information on eftpos, please visit: http://www.eftposaustralia.com.au