Facebook Live adds new screen sharing option built directly into website

Facebook today has updated its desktop Facebook Live platform with integrated support for screen sharing, a task that previously required the use of third-party software for users. The Next Web first noted of this change with a new “Share Screen” option…

To access the new screen sharing functionality, simply head to Facebook Live and look for the “Share Screen” button. It appears alongside the option for other cameras, such as your built-in FaceTime HD webcam.

Somewhat unfortunately for Mac users, this feature isn’t yet supported in Safari. Instead, you’ll have to use Chrome and install Facebook’s Screen Sharing browser extension. Once you have the extension installed, you can choose what part of your screen you want to share. You can choose based on a specific application or window, or even just one Chrome tab.

Facebook Live has supported screen sharing for a while now, but the process wasn’t exactly straightforward as you had to download Open Broadcast Software and install it directly on your machine. Facebook’s new method simplifies things by keeping it all in the browser.

NEW! Facebook screen sharing option on FB Live via https://t.co/Luozcvmz9G (desktop / laptop) pic.twitter.com/1CN2nsaUrT — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) October 17, 2017

