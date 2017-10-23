Former Apple employee launches beautiful iOS focused Reddit client

A new Reddit client has launched today for iPhone and iPad that has been built specifically with iOS in mind. Apollo is a full featured Reddit client with 3D Touch support, customizable gestures, a fast Jump Bar, and much more.

Former Apple employee, Christian Selig spent the last three years working on crafting Apollo “to almost envision what Reddit would look like if Apple themselves built a Reddit app, with all the power, speed and flexibility you could possibly want.”

Using Apple’s iOS design guidelines and feedback from thousands of Redditors who tried the app with TestFlight, Selig has launched Apollo today and is already receiving lots of positive feedback.

Apollo has a huge list of features that creates what looks like a fantastic user experience.

Jump Bar, for super-fast hopping between subreddits

Super-charged Media Viewer for an amazing experience viewing images, GIFs, videos, albums , and more from a variety of sources.

Tabbed interface for easy navigating

Incredibly powerful Markdown composer for writing comments and posts

Full inline Imgur uploading, both images and albums

Large or compact posts depending on your preference

Dark mode (can be automatic)

Fully customizable gestures

Safari View Controller for browsing articles and links

Inline previews of media in comments

3D Touch support

Beautifully organized Inbox

Filtering and blocking

Face ID / Touch ID / Passcode lock

Moderator features

Tons of settings to tweak

GIF scrubbing to go backward and forward in time

Multiple accounts

Powerful search

Full Markdown rendering

Unobtrusive Volume Indicator

Selig has a detailed FAQ about Apollo on the Apple Subreddit that includes what sets the new app apart from the official Reddit app and other third-party options. It’s also notable that one of the moderators commented on the exception of allowing the ‘self-promotion’ post and mentions how good the app is.

We normally don’t allow self-promotion, but today we are making an exception since it is so relevant to almost every user here. This is less about allowing self-promotion and more about letting everyone know that a new iOS app for Reddit is available. And I can tell you first-hand that it’s really well-done. Enjoy!

Another cool aspect of Apollo is Selig’s strong commitment to seeking feedback and improving the app.

It’s available for download for free, and I’d love for you all to check it out if you have the chance (and send me feedback over in r/ApolloApp if you have any!).

Apollo is a free universal iOS app for iPhone and iPad with no ads. There is also a Pro version for $2.99 which unlocks submitting posts, automatic dark mode, customizing gestures, customizing the app icon, and more.