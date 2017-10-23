Quicken 2018 offers three Mac subscription plans w/ online bill pay, loan tracking features, more

Quicken 2018 for macOS is out with updated billing features, three editions, and a new subscription plan available to Mac users. The latest version of the finance software starts with an enhanced bill management center.

Sony A6500

Quicken 2018 lets users manage and pay online bills using the Mac app with 11,000+ sources supported. Quicken’s bill management center automatically downloads bill PDFs and captures due dates and payment amounts as well.

Mac customers now have more options for Quicken versions for the first time with Starter, Deluxe, and Premier versions offered. Starter is priced from $34.99/year, Deluxe from $49.99/year, and Premier from $74.99/year so Quicken customers on the Mac can now pick which version is best based on their needs.

Deluxe includes some investment features not available on the Starter edition while Premier includes free Quicken Bill Pay and priority access to customer support. Compare the full list of feature differences between editions here.

Quicken 2018 shifts the pricing scheme from paid annual upgrades to a new annual subscription plan. Year-long subscriptions are available online while two-year plans that include different price points (full prices below) are available through retail channels.

All three editions of Quicken 2018 for Mac includes access to 5GB of additional free Dropbox storage as well. This partnership lets Quicken customers easily backup and restore financial data from Dropbox without paying for more storage.

Read on for the full press release and find out more about Quicken 2018 for Mac here.

Quicken 2018 is Here Improved Bill Management, Expanded Mac Lineup, and New Membership Program Make It Easier Than Ever for Customers to Take Complete Financial Control MENLO PARK, Calif. – Oct. 23, 2017 – Continuing the momentum since becoming a standalone company, Quicken Inc. announces its 2018 releases of Quicken for Windows and Mac users. With the updated product line, both offerings deliver on the company’s commitment to revitalizing Quicken. They include improved online bill management, new investment features, and simpler upgrades with Quicken’s membership program, which provides automatic access to the latest versions. From staying on top of finances to managing investments, the 2018 releases of Quicken help customers manage their finances at every stage of life. Expanded Mac capabilities For the first time ever, Mac users now have access to a choice of products, including Quicken Starter, Quicken Deluxe, and Quicken Premier. This gives Mac users more flexibility to choose the offering that best suits their specific financial needs. Quicken for Mac now includes all-new access to online bills from more than 11,000 billers, which are integrated into a streamlined bill workflow; expanded investment capabilities with specific lot tracking and a highly customizable portfolio view; and new loan tracking features including “what-if” loan analysis. New features for Windows Windows users now have improved access to online bills from more than 11,000 billers, including PDF bill download and a streamlined bill and payment dashboard; new report formatting and customization options; direct report export to Excel spreadsheet; enhanced investment performance analysis (for Premier and above); and simplified emailing of invoices and rental reminders in Home, Business & Rental Property Manager, with additional invoicing options such as web links. “We are always listening to customer feedback and the 2018 releases of Quicken reflect the balance of new features and refinements to existing capabilities that we know our users want,” said Eric Dunn, chief executive officer of Quicken. “With our latest products, Mac offerings are more robust, our interfaces are more intuitive, and our new membership program ensures that customers always have the latest and greatest Quicken without the pain of manually upgrading.” New membership program Quicken is now sold on a membership basis. Rather than purchase upgrades every year, customers automatically continue to receive the latest version of Quicken as long as they maintain their membership. Quicken offers both one- or two-year memberships (two-year initially available only at retail) to customers. In addition, Premier and Home, Business & Rental Property Manager members will receive free Quicken Bill Pay and access to Quicken’s Premium Care. Dropbox, Yelp and PayPal partnerships Users of all new versions of Quicken will receive an additional 5GB of Dropbox storage for backup and retrieval of your Quicken data through our exclusive partnership with the leading cloud storage provider. Additionally, Quicken Home, Business & Rental Property Manager users can now create and easily email invoices with custom logos and colors, and, with new web links to (Yelp), payments (PayPal), and more. Pricing and availability The 2018 release of Quicken is available now at Quicken.com and at select retailers including Amazon, Staples and more. Quicken Starter (Mac & Windows): See where your money is going so that you can achieve your short-term financial goals. One-year membership: $34.99 Two-year membership: $49.99 (available at retail)

Quicken Deluxe (Mac & Windows): Do more with your money. Take the next step toward your financial goals. One-year membership: $49.99 Two-year membership: $79.99 (available at retail)

Quicken Premier (Mac & Windows): Maximize your investments by improving portfolio performance and minimizing taxes. One-year membership: $74.99 Two-year membership: $119.99 (available at retail)

Quicken Home, Business & Rental Property (Windows): Manage your personal and business finances in one place. One-year membership: $99.99 Two-year membership: $149.99 (available at retail)

About Quicken For more than 30 years, Quicken, the top personal money management software, has been the trusted financial solution for millions of consumers. Based in Menlo Park, California, Quicken Inc. remains deeply committed to helping individuals and families lead healthy financial lives. The Quicken product line includes solutions for Mac and Windows users, as well as a mobile app (Android and iOS) that give users anytime, anywhere access to their finances. Effective March 31, 2016, Quicken began operating independently from Intuit Inc. More information can be found at www.quicken.com.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: