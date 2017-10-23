Twitterrific for Mac update includes new features for muffle and mutes, status indicators, automatic scrolling, and more

On the heels of officially bringing back Twitterrific for Mac just under two weeks ago, The Iconfactory has released the first update to its totally refreshed Mac client with Twitterrific version 5.1 that includes a mix of new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

The Iconfactory had a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $100,000 to revive its Mac Twitter client. Today, the developer is already delivering its first update with a variety of new features for muffle and mutes, status indicators, automatic scrolling. There are also a good mix of improvements and bug fixes in the latest version.

Here’s are the release notes:

What’s New in Version 5.1

Added our two most popular feature requests: management for muffles & mutes and a setting for keeping timelines scrolled to the top. Tons of other smaller improvements, too!

NEW FEATURES

Muffle and Mutes:

Select a tweet then “Muffle Tweet” in the ⋯ Action menu to create one

Any selected text in the tweet appears as a choice in the menu

Twitter clients can be muffled by selecting the “via” item in the menu

Use the Muffles panel in Preferences to manage your muffle and mutes

Changes are automatically synced between macOS and iOS

Automatic scrolling:

In General preferences, select “Keep timeline pinned to top”

Scroll a timeline to the newest tweet at the top

Any new tweets will then automatically scroll into view

Status indicators for new mentions or messages:

A dot is displayed in the menu bar icon

A badge is displayed on the Dock icon

System Preferences > Notifications can be used to turn off Dock badge

¡Demos la bienvenida al Diablo Azul!

Obtendrás un premio especial si eres paciente durante los créditos

Tu premio aparecerá en las preferencias avanzadas

Muchísimas gracias a nuestros patrocinadores en Kickstarter

Help > Show Release Notes para ayuda

IMPROVEMENTS

Right-click on Direct Message thread to mark as read or delete

Optimized timeline scrolling and update performance

Selected text in a tweet will no longer be deselected after the timeline refreshes

Improved image caching for better display performance and memory usage

Added a new, smaller text size setting called “Miniature”

Added new, lighter display fonts: “System Light” and “Avenir Light”

Lovers of the best text editor rejoice: HJKL keys navigate timeline

Media viewer saves with unique image names (like screen shots)

Use Option-1 to 9 for switching account of the selected Timeline

Hover over timestamp for a tooltip showing the app used to post

Updated several icons throughout the app for greater clarity

The text entry for long direct messages will now scroll as needed

The ⋯ Action menu displays keyboard shortcuts for reference

Added more common functions to the tweet’s ⋯ Action menu

Relative timestamps on tweets now update continuously

Added “Jump To Marker” and “Jump To Last Unread” to the Timeline menu

BUG FIXES

Changing appearance settings now updates the message threads correctly

Fixed an issue that could cause tweets to flicker

The thread indicator on the tweet no longer disappears when you retweet

Fixed issues preventing the timeline from updating immediately when muffle rules were added or removed

Links to Vimeo are now directed to the browser instead of a static image in the media viewer

Twitterrific for Mac is available for $19.99 from the Mac App Store.

