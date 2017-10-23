Twitterrific for Mac update includes new features for muffle and mutes, status indicators, automatic scrolling, and more
On the heels of officially bringing back Twitterrific for Mac just under two weeks ago, The Iconfactory has released the first update to its totally refreshed Mac client with Twitterrific version 5.1 that includes a mix of new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
AirPods
The Iconfactory had a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $100,000 to revive its Mac Twitter client. Today, the developer is already delivering its first update with a variety of new features for muffle and mutes, status indicators, automatic scrolling. There are also a good mix of improvements and bug fixes in the latest version.
Here’s are the release notes:
What’s New in Version 5.1
Added our two most popular feature requests: management for muffles & mutes and a setting for keeping timelines scrolled to the top. Tons of other smaller improvements, too!
NEW FEATURES
Muffle and Mutes:
- Select a tweet then “Muffle Tweet” in the ⋯ Action menu to create one
- Any selected text in the tweet appears as a choice in the menu
- Twitter clients can be muffled by selecting the “via” item in the menu
- Use the Muffles panel in Preferences to manage your muffle and mutes
- Changes are automatically synced between macOS and iOS
Automatic scrolling:
- In General preferences, select “Keep timeline pinned to top”
- Scroll a timeline to the newest tweet at the top
- Any new tweets will then automatically scroll into view
Status indicators for new mentions or messages:
- A dot is displayed in the menu bar icon
- A badge is displayed on the Dock icon
- System Preferences > Notifications can be used to turn off Dock badge
¡Demos la bienvenida al Diablo Azul!
- Obtendrás un premio especial si eres paciente durante los créditos
- Tu premio aparecerá en las preferencias avanzadas
- Muchísimas gracias a nuestros patrocinadores en Kickstarter
- Help > Show Release Notes para ayuda
IMPROVEMENTS
- Right-click on Direct Message thread to mark as read or delete
- Optimized timeline scrolling and update performance
- Selected text in a tweet will no longer be deselected after the timeline refreshes
- Improved image caching for better display performance and memory usage
- Added a new, smaller text size setting called “Miniature”
- Added new, lighter display fonts: “System Light” and “Avenir Light”
- Lovers of the best text editor rejoice: HJKL keys navigate timeline
- Media viewer saves with unique image names (like screen shots)
- Use Option-1 to 9 for switching account of the selected Timeline
- Hover over timestamp for a tooltip showing the app used to post
- Updated several icons throughout the app for greater clarity
- The text entry for long direct messages will now scroll as needed
- The ⋯ Action menu displays keyboard shortcuts for reference
- Added more common functions to the tweet’s ⋯ Action menu
- Relative timestamps on tweets now update continuously
- Added “Jump To Marker” and “Jump To Last Unread” to the Timeline menu
BUG FIXES
- Changing appearance settings now updates the message threads correctly
- Fixed an issue that could cause tweets to flicker
- The thread indicator on the tweet no longer disappears when you retweet
- Fixed issues preventing the timeline from updating immediately when muffle rules were added or removed
- Links to Vimeo are now directed to the browser instead of a static image in the media viewer
Twitterrific for Mac is available for $19.99 from the Mac App Store.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: