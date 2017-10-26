9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Loop Band $6, Seagate 8TB Hard Drive $150, Canon DSLR Sale, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Outfit your Apple Watch with a new loop band in three colors from $6 shipped

Store all your files and backups on Seagate’s $150 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive

Today only, save up to 25% off camera accessories and bags from $30 at Amazon

Protect your DSLR on-the-go w/ the Lowepro Adventura 140 Camera Bag for $10, more

Apple Watch Series 2 Sport models discounted by $140 at Best Buy, deals from $229

Best Buy has $250 off MacBooks and up to $500 off iMacs in its Apple sale

Apple 2016 15-inch MacBook Pros discounted by up to $700 at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)

Carriers start to announce iPhone X trade-in deals, save up to $350

Target offers $150 gift card with iPhone 8/Plus purchase on monthly payment plan

Get ready for your iPhone 8/X with this wireless charger for $13 (Reg. $20)

iPhone X preorders are almost here, have a new case ready for under $4 shipped

Anker gets you prepped for iPhone X launch day with new $8 cases

Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance items w/ sneakers starting at $50

Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping

Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more

Blast through hoards of demonic demons in DOOM 3 for Mac at $2 (Lowest ever)

Hands-on w/ Logitech’s new MX Speakers, Craft Keyboard, ERGO Trackball, more

MORE NEW DEALS:

Amazon has the SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $124 (all-time low)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

How-to: Turn your smart home into a haunted house just in time for Halloween

Sony announces a7R III with improved battery life, touchscreen, dual SD slots

Sensel’s customizable Morph touch-pad controller for Mac & iOS is now available