Spigen’s iPhone X cases, screen protector & wireless charger available now

Thanks to our sponsor Spigen. Check out its new line of iPhone X cases X available today.

With preorders kicking off earlier today, Spigen has launched its updated line of cases and tempered glass screen protectors for iPhone X available to order now and shipping in time for when your new device arrives. The cases arrive alongside the company’s latest F303W Wireless Charger compatible with the new iPhone.

Head below for a hands-on video look at the new cases:

Spigen iPhone X Case Collection Hands-On:

Armor Protection |

For those in search of ultimate protection without excessive bulk, Spigen offers its Tough Armor and Hybrid Armor cases that remains slim while packing in military-grade protection and the company’s Air Cushion Technology in all four corners.

Spigen T ough Armor ( iPhone X ) | Hybrid Armor ( iPhone X )

The cases feature dual-layered designs including one TPU layer for shock-absorption and a polycarbonate layer that offers scratch protection. You’ll also find a color-matched kickstand on the Tough Armor for the four color options available.

Transparent Protection |

If you don’t want to cover up the iPhone X’s design, Spigen has come up with a process of making a transparent case that offers excellent protection with reinforced corners and a shock-absorbing flexible bumper while remaining fully transparent with the Ultra Hybrid, Rugged Crystal and Liquid Crystal cases pictured above. And the transparent materials Spigen uses won’t yellow over time like many of the competitors.

The Ultra Hybrid S adds a built-in kickstand, and the line offers a few color and print options in addition to entirely transparent models.

Hybrid Protection |

Neo Hybrid ( iPhone X Neo Hybrid Crystal ( iPhone X ) ) |

Two of Spigen’s long time best-sellers– Neo Hybrid and Neo Hybrid Crystal– have also received the update treatment for iPhone X. Both of the cases include a two-part design that includes a shock-absorbent layer combined with a rigid bumper frame to offer Certified Mil-Grade Protection in a slim overall package. The Hybrid Crystal variant includes a rigid transparent back and both models include multiple color options.

Functional Protection |

Spigen Slim Armor CS ( iPhone X ) | Wallet Cases ( iPhone X )

Spigen’s two wallet style cases for iPhone X include its popular Slim Armor CS, a hardshell case made from TPU and rigid PC, and a more traditional wallet design made from synthetic leather and a PC shel called Wallet S . The Armor CS has room for 2 cards and cash, while the more traditional Wallet S includes room for 3 and has 360 degree protection when closed. The Wallet S also has a strap that doubles as a stand to prop up the device for hands-free viewing.

Minimalistic Protection |

If you’re after a super-thin case that won’t take away from the feel of the iPhone X, check out Spigen’s minimalist lineup for iPhone X including the Thin Fit, Liquid Air, Rugged Armor and Air-Skin. The Thin Fit specifically has long been a fan favorite and for that reason it’s not surprising that it’s Amazon’s best seller for cases. Two of these slim cases- the Rugged Armor and the Liquid Air– even still manage to achieve Mil-Grade Protection with Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology in all corners like some of its much thicker protective cases.

There are several color options available, and the Air-Skin features a semi-transparent black or soft clear.

Additional Accessories | F303W Wireless Charger (for iPhone X) Spigen’s new F303W Qi wireless charger is designed to be more like a traditional charging dock, allowing you to easily rest your device for wireless charging while it remains at an ideal viewing angle. And dual-coil technology in the F303W increases its charging range, which in turn allows the iPhone X to charge in a vertical or horizontal position.

Compatible with the cases above, add a 2 pack of Spigen’s Tempered Glass screen protectors for $7.99 (for iPhone X).

