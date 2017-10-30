Report: Softbank to nix pending Sprint and T-Mobile merger deal [U]

UPDATE: Not so fast says CNBC…

Citing sources close to the matter, Nikkei today is reporting that SoftBank will call off the Sprint and T-Mobile merger.

Just under two weeks ago we heard that the two carriers would push back signing a final agreement on the deal until November. Previously, a deal was expected to be announced by the end of this month.

Today’s somewhat abrupt news is said to stem from details over the ownership of the newly formed entity. Nikkei’s sources shared that Sprint’s parent company, SoftBank could nix the deal as early as tomorrow.

As T-Mobile has been the third most popular U.S. carrier, its parent company, Deutsche Telekom has demanded a controlling stake. Apparently sources say SoftBank was originally open to the idea. However, last Friday, the company’s board confirmed it is not willing to give up control, while the decision to call off negotiations was made today.

…and here’s the update. CNBC saying no such withdrawal is happening.

SOFTBANK DOESN’T HAVE PLAN TO WITHDRAW FROM SPRINT TALKS: CNBC — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 30, 2017

