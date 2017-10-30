Square announces fully integrated high-end ‘Square Register’ with Apple Pay reader

Square today has announced a brand new high-end all-in-one point of sale product called Square Register that integrates hardware, software, and payments.

AirPods

Square Register includes two displays, one for customers and one for the business. Compared to the company’s previous hardware offerings like Square Stand, Register has a slick iMac Pro feel with a black and gray finish.

The customer facing screen includes the option to use Apple Pay or other contactless payment methods as well as swiping or dipping physical cards. You can also dock the outward facing screen on the stand of Register or detach it, whatever works best.

Square highlights that its service doesn’t require any service contracts, there are no hidden fees, it has a fixed 2.5% transaction fee (+ 0.10 per transaction), and businesses can receive money in one business day. The new device also features automatic updates.

Square Register is priced at $999, while the company is also offering a 24-month installment option at $49/month.

It’s still much cheaper to pick up a Square Stand, which work with several different generations of the iPad and are available for as little as $95, or the option to use just the Square contactless and chip reader. However, Square Register is a sharp new high-end option with nice integration.