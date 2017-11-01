Amazon’s iOS app now uses ARKit for virtual shopping ahead of Black Friday

Along with launching today’s Countdown to Black Friday 2017, Amazon updated its iOS app to include a new feature for the holiday shopping season called ‘AR View’. Leaning heavily on Apple’s own ARKit, this new feature allows customers to virtually place products in their home “allowing them to visualize the aesthetic” prior to purchasing. (Also Amazon is currently offering a $50 iTunes gift card for $42.50. That’s 15% off.)

This new functionality is integrated directly into the Amazon app which is available for free in the App Store. Users can activate ARView by selecting the camera icon within the app and choosing ARView. Amazon has “thousands” of items available at launch that can be virtually placed throughout your home with this new functionality.

In the case of furniture or electronics, this feature could be particularly helpful when considering a new purchase. Shoppers can customize colors on virtual products within the app to match their home decor to find just the right combination. Watch Amazon’s own introduction video to see just how fun it can be to place a virtual toaster in your kitchen:

With Black Friday 2017 just around the corner, Amazon’s new ARKit-enabled features arrive just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. It follows other major retailers such as IKEA and Target that have recently also rolled out similar functionality. The updated Amazon iOS app with ARView is available as a free download today on the App Store.

