iPhone X features 7 new Dynamic and 6 new Live wallpapers [Gallery]

iPhone X features several new wallpapers not available on other iPhones including seven dark themed Dynamic wallpapers and six new Live wallpapers (three of which will be coming in iOS 11.2 next month). You do need an iPhone X to access the full versions of these new wallpapers, but you can download still versions of each below as a workaround if you’re using another device.

Sony A6500

The seven Dynamic wallpapers include a multi-color option as well as green, yellow, orange, red, purple, and blue versions. These are the first new Dynamic wallpapers to come to iPhone since the format debuted with iOS 7. These new versions have black backgrounds that look nice on the iPhone X’s OLED Super Retina display and replace the old versions with color-based backgrounds. The floating circles do tend to highlight the sensor housing notch when animating however.

iPhone X also includes six unique Live wallpapers. These don’t constantly animate like Dynamic wallpapers, but they do “play” when deep pressed from the Lock screen. The first three use the format seen on the iPhone X packaging (and ship with the new iPhone) while the next three are based on the iPhone X advertisements (and are only available in iOS 11.2 beta for now).

You can download stills of the six new iPhone X Live wallpapers and see the seven new Dynamic wallpapers below:

iPhone X also includes an exclusive ringtone called Reflection which you can hear here, and we’ve previously shared iOS 11 wallpapers including iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus marketing wallpapers here.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: