9to5Rewards: Win an iPhone X & get 30% off Caseology cases all month

This month for 9to5Rewards, we’re giving away an iPhone X for our biggest giveaway to date. Thanks to our sponsor Caseology who is also throwing in a bundle of cases and screen protectors to keep the winner’s new phone protected. Get 30% off Caseology cases with promo code “9TO5MACX“.

If you’ve been lucky enough to already get your hands on one, check out Caseology’s collection of iPhone X cases and get 30% off to celebrate the launch:

While the wait for shipping on the X is now 3-4 weeks out, 9to5 was able to pick up an extra one up last week to reward one of our loyal readers at the end of the month. Head below to enter.

How to enter?

For your chance to take home an iPhone X and Caseology case bundle, enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) and be sure to share our giveaway on Twitter or Facebook, & follow the company on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for the latest updates. We’ll announce the winner here on Dec. 4