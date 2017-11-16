Black Pixel launches Pixelboard, a collaborative whiteboard app for iPad

Black Pixel has built a new collaborative whiteboard app for iPad called Pixelboard.

Pixelboard is the best way to whiteboard collaboratively on iPad. With powerful features and a beautiful design, the app is the perfect tool for remote teams and distributed workers to turn any meeting into a creative meeting.

Black Pixel says it built Pixelboard as a solution to collaborating and whiteboarding with its team remotely.

Sony A6500

Today we’re launching Pixelboard, a new peer-to-peer whiteboarding app for iPad. As a largely distributed company, we constantly run into the same problem during conference calls, design reviews, and meetings: We need a “virtual” whiteboard to explore ideas together. We built Pixelboard to solve this problem.

Pixelboard lets up to nine users connect and collaborate on up to three whiteboards at the same time. Pixelboard isn’t exactly a drawing app, but it feels a lot like one. Choose between different pen colors and stroke weights and erase marks as needed. You can even save your collaborative whiteboards as an exported photo for offline access after a session.

Pixelboard even has a neat gesturing feature to simulate pointing and referencing something on the whiteboard as if you were in the same location:

Face-to-face whiteboarding is as much about communication as it is drawing. Our gesture tool makes it easy (and fun) to highlight, reference, and point to content a board. Disappearing ink allows you to communicate without getting in the way.

Pixelboard is free to download and try for a 14-day period. Black Pixel encourages customers to try the new app first in your work network environment as hosting sessions require Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) or NAT Port Mapping Protocol (NAT-PMP) enabled routers.

After the two-week trial period, Pixelboard Pro is a $19.99 in-app purchase to keep the full functionality unlocked; Pixelboard limits use to one board, no collaboration, and no gestures after the free trial period without the Pro tier.

Pixelboard for iPad is out on the App Store for iOS 11 now. To celebrate the launch, Black Pixel is offering Pixelboard Pro for 50% at $9.99 for a limited time.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: