OtterBox releases official Star Wars iPhone case collection ahead of The Last Jedi premiere

OtterBox today has released a new Star Wars collection for its Symmetry Series cases for iPhone. There are five different designs that are sure to please any Star Wars fan while protecting your iPhone 7/8 or 7/8 Plus.

In the build up to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi next month, OtterBox has some slick options to sport your love of the franchise. The five options include: BB-8, Lord Vader, On Achh-to, Rebel Red, and Storm Trooper.

The OtterBox Symmetry Series protects your iPhone from the dark side of phone ownership with a slim and sleek form. The dual-density case slips easily in pockets while a raised beveled edge keeps the touchscreen tucked away from harm during drops.

These cases are available priced at $45 iPhone 7/8 for and $55 for the 7 Plus/8 Plus. Unfortunately, OtterBox doesn’t have any for the iPhone X at this time.

While there are cheaper Star Wars iPhone cases on Amazon, they likely aren’t as high quality and durable as OtterBox’s official options. They also don’t look as sharp (and probably aren’t officially licensed).