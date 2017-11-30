9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Air 256GB $920, High-end iPad Pro $150 off, Linksys Wi-Fi Router $180, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is $920 shipped, $29 less than Black Friday
B&H takes up to $150 off high-end iPad Pro configurations including LTE (Tax NY/NJ only)
Score the Linksys AC5000 Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $180 (Reg. $265)
Blanket your home w/ 802.11ac Wi-Fi: TP-Link’s Range Extender $30 (Reg. $50)
Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac drops $249 following Cyber Monday
Apple’s non-Touch Bar 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro now $219 off
Save over $250 on Apple’s latest MacBook Air w/ 128GB of storage, now at $745 shipped
Cyber Monday Deals Still Alive:
Sonos Cyber Monday discounts are still available – PLAY:1 $150, PLAY:3 $249, more
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over‑Ear Headphones now $100 off for Cyber Monday!
Anker’s Cyber Monday sale arrives w/ deals from $10 at Amazon
Xbox One S 500GB console back down to just $170 shipped
Cyber Monday Gift Card Deals: up to 20% off GameStop, Uber, Applebee’s, Lowe’s, more
Elago’s Mac-inspired Apple Watch dock is $8 at Amazon, a perfect stocking stuffer
Save up to $200 on CarPlay and Android Auto Bluetooth Dash Receivers, from $350
Subdivision Infinity 3D space shooter matching all-time low at $3 on the App Store
- The amazing Monument Valley 2 on iOS gets first price drop: $2 (Reg. $5)
- The Apple Design Award-winning Enlight hits lowest price in years at just $3
MORE NEW DEALS:
Get in the holiday spirit w/ this $50 Echo Dot + Alexa-controlled lighting bundle (Reg. $110)
VIZIO’s 3.0-Ch. Soundbar sports HDMI and optical inputs for $90 (Reg. $120+)
- Bundle Google Home Mini and a WeMo Smart Plug together for $44 ($64+ value)
- Monitor your home from anywhere w/ YI’s 1080p Dome Camera: $40 ($15 off)
- Vintage cues give new life to TV design on this gorgeous concept
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever Smart Power Strip w/ 3 USB ports $14 Prime shipped, more
- Capture 4K VR-ready content w/ Samsung’s Gear 360 Camera: $163 (Reg. $230)
- Save on select KneeRover Mobility products today only at Amazon from $134
- Destiny 2 adds Alexa functionality and introduces new Ghost speaker add-on
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War 3 PS4 $15, Battleborn $5, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Flick Champions, Construction Sim 2, more
- Power A amiibo End Level Display can be yours for just $3 (Reg. up to $20)
- Zippo’s USB hand warmer/battery pack combo falls to $22 Prime shipped
- Hop on the SEGWAY miniLITE Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter for $250
- Today only, save on Valet Trays, Organizers and Coasters from $18 at Amazon
- Save on Hallmark Gift Wrap and Greeting Cards from $4, today only at Amazon
- The best triple guitar stand just hit its Amazon low: Hercules A/G $58 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Save up to 30% off Shopkins, Little Live Pets, and more from $4 today only at Amazon
- Wired and Rolling Stone magazine drop to under $4/yr (Reg. $20)
- Target is taking 30% off winter apparel jackets, boots, coats + 40% off gloves & hats
- Rockport updates your shoe collection w/ 25% off sitewide + free shipping
- PUMA Friends & Family Event: 40% off full-priced items: sneakers, jackets, pants, more
NEW PRODUCTS:
This Qi wireless charger beats Apple to the punch, powers iPhone & Watch simultaneously
Super Mario cereal slated to hit super market shelves again with an amiibo surprise
Trek is a motorized camera slider system with the unique ability to curve
- The new Jim Beam smart decanter is like Amazon Echo for bourbon drinkers
- Point is the Friendly Home Alarm that doesn’t require cameras to keep you safe
- The Best Christmas Stockings to buy now under $50
- You have to see LEGO’s new 2,400+ piece 1950’s-style Downtown Diner set