Hex announces slick official Star Wars iPhone cases ahead of The Last Jedi premiere

Hex has today announced a brand new lineup of official Star Wars cases for the iPhone X and 8/8 Plus and 7/7 Plus. The cases are all made from genuine leather and offered in the company’s “Snap” form factor as well as its folio wallet and zipper case styles.

While Otterbox released its official Star Wars cases last week, the new options left out iPhone X owners. Now, just two weeks ahead of the release of The Last Jedi, Hex has launched its official Star Wars cases. The three case styles include options for iPhone X, 8/8 Plus, and 7/7 Plus users, and provide a subtle, yet sharp way to sport your Star Wars love while protecting your iPhone.

The cases are made from genuine leather and are debossed in designs incorporating art and characters from the legendary films. Features include genuine leather exteriors, credit card slots, cash pockets, zip closures and custom German polycarbonate phone beds.

Whether you choose the Snap, Wallet, or Zipper case, each one is debossed in genuine leather for a really sharp look. The case choices include: Darth Vader (black), Storm Trooper (white), R2D2 (gray), Boba Fett (red-ish brown), and X-Wing/Rebel Pilot (brown).

Pricing on the cases ranges from $49.99-$69.99. Find out more about these cases on Hex’s website and in the press release below.

