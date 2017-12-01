Craig Federighi says multi-user Face ID support is not on Apple’s roadmap

A month ago, we commented on the fact that Face ID seemed like a step backwards from Touch ID when it comes to multi-user support. Now, new comments from Craig Federighi suggest that multi-user access was never even intended for Touch ID.

Giving feedback to Apple is often the best way to make your voice heard. Not everyone expects an email back from “Hair Force One” himself.

In an email response to reddit user spsheridan, Craig Federighi said this:

Currently we’re focusing Face ID on single user authentication. (even TouchID’s multi-finger support was really intended to enable a single iPhone owner to unlock the device with a finger and thumb on both hands, not to enable multi-user authentication.)

He also says that Apple will keep this feedback in mind as Face ID plans evolve.

The interesting thing about this statement is the way that Touch ID evolved over the years. From slow, single-user support on the iPhone 5s to fast account switching on the Touch Bar MacBook Pros.

After using your iPhone X for a month do you miss the multi-user support of Touch ID or are you pleased with Face ID? Let us know in the comments!

