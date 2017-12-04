iPhone X will set all-time record and drive a full year of growth, predicts IHS Markit

Analytics company IHS Markit – whose clients include 85% of Fortune 500 companies – says that the iPhone X hit 2% of the active installed iPhone base within three weeks of its first availability.

In the US, iPhone X adoption after three weeks matched the adoption of iPhone 8 Plus and beat early adoption levels for both the iPhone 8 and 7 Plus. Only the iPhone 7 model had greater initial success. In Japan, initial iPhone X adoption was as good as or better than any recent iPhone launch, and matched the level of the iPhone 7.

It is predicting that the new flagship phone will set an all-time this quarter …

In the fourth quarter of 2017, IHS Markit forecasts Apple will ship 88.8 million iPhones – this will be the greatest number of iPhones ever shipped in one quarter.

Digitimes reports that the company goes on to forecast year-on-year iPhone shipment growth in every one of the next four quarters.

It also notes that the significantly higher price of the iPhone X puts Apple on track for another all-time record, in average selling price.

Apple will need to ship just 31 million iPhone X units for iPhone average selling price (ASP) to exceed US$700 for the first time in the iPhone’s 10-year history, assuming total shipments amount to 88.8 million.

While it was initially feared that constrained supply might limit sales, these fears turned out to be unfounded. Apple was able to rapidly ramp up production, shipping quickly falling from 5-6 weeks early on through 1-2 weeks and then one week.

KGI said that recently these falling shipping times were due to increased production, and not due to disappointing demand as some had speculated.

