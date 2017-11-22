iPhone X ship times improve to 1-2 weeks just in time for holiday shopping

As the busiest shopping time of the year quickly approaches, iPhone X shipping times in the United States and Canada have fallen to 1-2 weeks on the Apple Online Store. This comes following last week’s improvement to 2-3 weeks.

At their worst, shipping times touched 5-6 weeks the day after iPhone X pre-orders went live. Since then, however, Apple has been working to improve delivery estimates, while in-store availability has also been gradually improving.

Tim Cook touched on demand for the iPhone X during Apple’s earnings call earlier this month. Cook remarked that he couldn’t predict when the device will come back into supply/demand balance, but we’ve already see major improvements in less than a month of availability.

In addition to improvements on Apple’s Online Store, many customers are seeing regular improvements to shipping times after their initial order. Many people who were originally quoted 2-3 weeks, for instance, have received their device much quicker than that.

This is a crucial time for iPhone X availability as the holiday shopping season ‘officially’ begins this week. While we likely won’t seen any doorbuster iPhone X deals this holiday season, we can expect Apple’s latest flagship to be one of the most popular gifts.

