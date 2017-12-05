9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose QC25 NC Headphones $175, Seagate 8TB Hard Drive $150, Philips Wake-up Light $87, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Bose QC25 acoustic noise cancelling headphones for iOS devices now $175 (Reg. $250)
Add 8TB of storage to your Mac’s Time Machine for $150 (Reg. $190)
Philips Colored Sunrise Wake-up Light jump starts your morning: $87 (Reg. $109)
Anker’s new Amazon sale has deals from $6: iPhone X cases, cables, speakers, more
Bloons Supermonkey 2 now matching all-time low on the App Store: $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Survival iOS RPG now FREE for first time ever (Reg. $1)
- The Apple Design Award-winning Enlight hits lowest price in years at just $3
Review: VIZIO’s Chromecast-enabled M-Series 4K TV is a living room star under $700
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon’s 2nd-gen Echo is back to $80 shipped for a limited time (Reg. $100)
- Upgrade your aging router to TP-Link’s 802.11ac AC2600: $70 shipped ($20 off)
- Pioneer 7.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay, Bluetooth, more: $299 (Reg. $400+)
- Get these 3-pack of Arlo camera bundles before they run out from $299 (Reg. up to $440)
- Lenovo’s 1440p QHD Monitor gets you 24-inches of screen real estate at $130 (25% off)
- The TOMOKO Mechanical Keyboard is water-resistant and down to $20 at Amazon
- Timbuk2 is cutting up to 40% off backpacks, briefcases, Macbook bags and more from $29
- Sylvania’s Smart+ BR30 multicolor LED bulb hits new all-time low: $20.50 ($10 off)
- Get a jump on tax season with this Brother Mono Laser Printer w/ AirPrint for $110
- Outfit your home with Z-wave accessories now 30% off at Monoprice, from $17.50
- Get the Miggo Pictar Camera Grip for your iPhone with included tripod starting at $70 shipped
- Kleverness is a unique smart lighting system that’s compatible with HomeKit and more
- The Mondo+ Chromecast smart speaker also streams internet radio: $150 ($50 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Audio-Technica + Klipsch Headphones bundle w/ $25 GC $164, more
- Own Star Wars: The Complete Saga on Blu-ray for a low $50 shipped
- Nighty Night Circus bedtime iOS app hits lowest price in over 6 months: $1 (Reg. $4)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Simpler Pro, Dogfight Elite, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends DE Switch $25, BioShock Collection $16, more
- Xbox One S 500GB Console is back down to Black Friday pricing at $170 shipped
- Grab the Nintendo Switch HORIPAD pro controller for just $21 Prime shipped
- The top-rated LectroFan White Noise Machine hits $35 (Reg. $50), today only
- Get ready for Spring early w/ a Sun Joe Electric Tiller for $80 (Reg. $120+)
- Amazon’s Power Wheels and Fisher-Price Gold Box has deals from $21
- Amazon’s Sunglasses Gold Box has you covered with deals under $20
- Amazon takes 60% off holiday cards with this promo code
- Ugly Christmas Sweaters from $13 at Amazon: Star Wars, Peanuts, much more
- New leather oxford dress shoes await in today’s Amazon Gold Box, from $90
- Clarks Cyber Monday Sale is back with 30% off sitewide & deals from $13
- H&M is taking up to 60% off jeans, shirts, coats, shoes & more from $4
- Make Someone Smile this Holiday Season with $40 Credit for $20 at Teleflora
- Pier One Imports up to 40% off all Christmas decor, candles, wreaths & more
NEW PRODUCTS:
Mikme is a truly wireless microphone that has studio quality recording abilities
Capcom unveils Mega Man 11 for Nintendo Switch/PS4/Xbox One [Video]
The best baby carriers for parents on the go this holiday season from $45
Nike’s upcoming flagship New York location will utilize your iPhone to find shoes, more
- Colorware’s customizable metal/wood/leather PS4 Pro skins are now available
- Best Console Game Releases for December: Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Okami HD, more
- Hands-on: Atomos Sumo 19 Monitor and Recorder – a great end-to-end video tool
- Color Swing is the ambient mood lamp that adapts to its surroundings
- Amazon introduces Alexa for Business with $700 Echo bundle
- Hex announces slick official Star Wars iPhone cases ahead of The Last Jedi premiere
- AmazonBasics releases new iPhone X/8 wallet and detachable cases for $28
- Philips unveils new Roku HDTVs starting at just $349, available now
- November’s noteworthy LEGO Ideas builds: Medieval Bakery, Article Cruiser and more
- Vintage cues give new life to TV design on this gorgeous concept
- Destiny 2 adds Alexa functionality and introduces new Ghost speaker add-on
- Selena Gomez unveils her collaboration with PUMA and we’re showing you our top picks
- This Qi wireless charger beats Apple to the punch, powers iPhone & Watch simultaneously
- Super Mario cereal slated to hit super market shelves again with an amiibo surprise
- Trek is a motorized camera slider system with the unique ability to curve
- The new Jim Beam smart decanter is like Amazon Echo for bourbon drinkers
- Point is the Friendly Home Alarm that doesn’t require cameras to keep you safe
- The Best Christmas Stockings to buy now under $50
- You have to see LEGO’s new 2,400+ piece 1950’s-style Downtown Diner set