Apple updates macOS High Sierra to 10.13.2 with security and stability improvements, more

- Dec. 6th 2017 10:38 am PT

Apple has released the latest version of macOS High Sierra through the Mac App Store. macOS 10.13.2 “improves the stability, compatibility and security” of Macs, and specifically includes improvements to third party USB audio devices, VoiceOver and Preview, and Braille displays and Mail.

Full release notes:

macOS 10.13.2 Update

The macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 update improves the stability, compatibility and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users. 

This update:

  • Improves compatibility with certain third-party USB audio devices
  • Improves VoiceOver compatibility navigation when viewing PDF documents in Preview
  • Improves compatibility of Braille displays with Mail

Apple further details the security fixes included in the latest version of High Sierra here. The update follows the release of the macOS High Sierra security fix that addressed the root vulnerability that shipped with macOS High Sierra 10.13 and 10.13.1. That fix is also listed as patched in today’s release notes on security improvements.

