Apple releases macOS High Sierra security fix for critical root vulnerability 

If you’re running macOS High Sierra, it’s time to update your Mac as soon as possible. Apple has released a security update that addresses the security vulnerability discovered yesterday afternoon. The update is available now through the Mac App Store.

Apple details the fix here:

Security Update 2017-001

Released November 29, 2017

Directory Utility

Available for: macOS High Sierra 10.13.1

Not impacted: macOS Sierra 10.12.6 and earlier

Impact: An attacker may be able to bypass administrator authentication without supplying the administrator’s password

Description: A logic error existed in the validation of credentials. This was addressed with improved credential validation.

CVE-2017-13872

When you install Security Update 2017-001 on your Mac, the build number of macOS will be 17B1002. Learn how to find the macOS version and build number on your Mac.

If you require the root user account on your Mac, you can enable the root user and change the root user’s password.