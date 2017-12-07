9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Apple Event, iPhone X $100 off, DJI Spark + $75 GC $399, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy 3-day Apple Event: up to $150 off iPad Pro, $200 off Macs, iPhone 8/X deals, more
Apple’s iPhone X gets $100 discount on Boost Mobile pre-paid service
Bring home the DJI Spark w/ an extra battery & $75 GC for $399 ($519 value)
Anker’s new Amazon sale has deals from $6: iPhone X cases, cables, speakers, more
Spigen’s Ultra-Thin iPhone 7/8/Plus cases 40% off at Amazon: from under $7
Affinity Photo for iPad hits its lowest price ever at $10 (Reg. $20)
- Brave Guardians iOS tower defense game now available free on the App Store (Reg. $2)
- Bloons Supermonkey 2 now matching all-time low on the App Store: $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Survival iOS RPG now FREE for first time ever (Reg. $1)
Review: LEGO’s Finn & Phasma BrickHeadz are adorable additions to your Star Wars collection
Review: VIZIO’s Chromecast-enabled M-Series 4K TV is a living room star under $700
MORE NEW DEALS:
iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount for iPhone/Android now $12 (40% off)
Parrot’s stylish Zik 3 headphones w/ Qi charging fall to $137 (Reg. $250)
- Best Buy offers the WD easystore 8TB External Hard Drive for $140 shipped
- The best-selling Seek Thermal Camera for iOS hits $158 (Reg. $249, all-time low)
- Save on gaming accessories at Amazon: ViewSonic 24″ 1080p Monitor $100, more
- Insignia’s Google Assistant-packed Speaker hits new all-time low at $40 (Reg. $90)
- HomeSpot USB-C Hub adds 4K HDMI, Memory Card Slots to your Macbook Pro for $60
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey USB-C Charger w/ 46W Power Delivery $28, more
- Let the Neato Botvac take care of vacuuming for you at $400 shipped (Reg. $699)
- This eBike sports BMX styling w/ an aluminum frame, 40+ mile range and more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Deus Ex Mankind Divided $10, Cuphead $17, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: PepeLine, Shoppylist Pro, Affinity Photo, more
- Assemble the perfect gift this holiday w/ LEGO kits up to 40% off, from $30
- Gear up for The Last Jedi premiere with BOGO 40% off Star Wars figures and more
- Lead the attack with Nerf N-Strike Elite Mega Magnus Blaster for just $7 at Amazon
- Let your kids take the good shots with VTech Kidizoom Action Cam for $20 Prime shipped
- Take 10% off your next Lyft ride w/ this $50 credit for $45 at Amazon
- Table Tennis sets and accessories up to 30% off: JOOLA table for $300 (Reg. $400+), more
- Save big on Strategy Board Games today only at Amazon: Ticket to Ride for $26, many more
- Amazon has the OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner for just $21 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $30)
- Westcott 8-inch Titanium Bonded Scissors: 2-Pack for $5.50 Prime shipped
- The Royal Air-Tight Food Storage Container Set drops to just $19.50 w/ this promo code
- Own the Complete Grimm TV series on Blu-ray for $79 (Reg. $100+)
- Merrell Private Sale: 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers, hiking shoes and more
- GAP is offering 40% off your purchase with deals on jeans, shirts, sweaters, dresses & more
- Wayfair Best of 2017 Sale including furniture, home decor, lighting, rugs, more from $17
- Sephora Wow Weekly Deals: Urban Decay, Anastasia, Lancome & more from $11
NEW PRODUCTS:
Apogee and Sennheiser team up for new Apple Store exclusive 3D Lightning Headphones
Freefly Movi takes on DJI with its powerful new iPhone stabilization rig
GoBag is a backpack w/ a built-in vacuum bag to hold a weeks essentials
- Valve’s ‘Bridge Constructor Portal’ hits PC/mobile December 20 – Switch, more early 2018
- X6 is the ‘lightest, compact and most versatile’ USB-C power bank yet
- Kleverness is a unique smart lighting system that’s compatible with HomeKit and more
- LEGO’s latest collectible minifigures feature Mermaid Batman, Tropical Joker and more
- ZED Mini camera brings the real world to your virtual reality experience
- Mikme is a truly wireless microphone that has studio quality recording abilities
- Capcom unveils Mega Man 11 for Nintendo Switch/PS4/Xbox One [Video]
- The best baby carriers for parents on the go this holiday season from $45
- Nike’s upcoming flagship New York location will utilize your iPhone to find shoes, more
- Colorware’s customizable metal/wood/leather PS4 Pro skins are now available
- Best Console Game Releases for December: Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Okami HD, more
- Hands-on: Atomos Sumo 19 Monitor and Recorder – a great end-to-end video tool
- Color Swing is the ambient mood lamp that adapts to its surroundings
- Amazon introduces Alexa for Business with $700 Echo bundle
- Hex announces slick official Star Wars iPhone cases ahead of The Last Jedi premiere
- AmazonBasics releases new iPhone X/8 wallet and detachable cases for $28
- Philips unveils new Roku HDTVs starting at just $349, available now
- November’s noteworthy LEGO Ideas builds: Medieval Bakery, Article Cruiser and more
- Vintage cues give new life to TV design on this gorgeous concept
- Destiny 2 adds Alexa functionality and introduces new Ghost speaker add-on
- Selena Gomez unveils her collaboration with PUMA and we’re showing you our top picks
- This Qi wireless charger beats Apple to the punch, powers iPhone & Watch simultaneously
- Super Mario cereal slated to hit super market shelves again with an amiibo surprise
- Trek is a motorized camera slider system with the unique ability to curve
- The new Jim Beam smart decanter is like Amazon Echo for bourbon drinkers
- Point is the Friendly Home Alarm that doesn’t require cameras to keep you safe
- The Best Christmas Stockings to buy now under $50
- You have to see LEGO’s new 2,400+ piece 1950’s-style Downtown Diner set