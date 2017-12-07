Apple adds first new Aerial screensaver for Apple TV 4K

Apple has updated its aerial screensaver video feed for the Apple TV 4K this week with a handful of new videos. There are now a total of fourteen aerial videos for the Apple TV 4K, most are copied over from the 1080p Apple TV at higher resolution …

However, with this latest update, Apple has included one wholly brand new video of the Los Angeles skyline at night.

You can see that new video embedded below (unfortunately at non-4K resolution) and watch all the Aerial screensavers on my personal blog page, which automatically updates with new videos as they come in.

(Note the above video embed only works on desktop.)

There are now a total of 14 Aerial videos in the Apple TV 4K rotation, up from 9 at launch. However, this number still dwarfs the selection offered on the older models. The older models pick from a random selection of over 50 videos.

Apple is slowly expanding the offerings for the 4K version but it will take a while to match its predecessor at this pace. It currently has 4K-compatible aerial videos for Greenland, Dubai, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Liwa.