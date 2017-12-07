Feedly updated w/ iPhone X optimization and new dark mode

Popular news reading service Feedly today announced a major update for its iOS app. The update focuses on bringing interface enhancements to iPhone X users, including a new dark mode that looks pretty stunning on the iPhone X’s OLED display…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Feedly says the new design is optimized for both the notch and the new home area at the bottom of the display on the iPhone X. Other than that, many of the interface elements are the same. You can choose between four different designs, including a title only interface, a list view, a magazine view, and a cards interface.

Headlining the new update, however, is a dark mode that takes full advantage of the iPhone X’s OLED display. The interface looks incredibly sharp and makes for a pretty immersive reading experience.

Last but not least, Feedly now offers seamless integration with Buffer, a service that makes it easy to share content on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and other social networks.

Feedly is available for free on the App Store, but there’s also a Feedly Pro tier that costs $5.41 per month and is billed annually. This gets you features such as Buffer support, Google keyboard alerts, IFTTT integration, and more.

New Layout The new Feedly app is optimized for the iconic iPhone notch and respects the bottom home area. New OLED-Friendly Black Theme The iPhone X comes with an incredible OLED display. We transformed the Feedly dark team to pure black, creating a sharper and more energy efficient experience. Seamless Buffer Integration Lots of Feedly Pro users use the content they discover in Feedly to mold their digital identity and showcase their expertise on Social Media. Buffer makes sharing on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and other networks easier and more efficient. In this new version of Feedly, we have optimized the user experience for Feedly+Buffer users. In one click, you can jump from reading an article in Feedly to sharing that article in the Buffer app. Polished… Upgraded the Twitter and Facebook integrations so that you can easily share articles you find interesting

Improved the Google News keyword alert integration

Enhanced the source discovery experience

Fixed iPad share selection crash

Fixed iOS 11 save image crash

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: