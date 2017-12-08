Apple expands iPhone, iPad, & Apple Watch accessories w/ Pink Fuchsia cases, new Hermès band, more

Following the release of new Apple Watch bands and iPhone X cases earlier this week, Apple has added even more new accessories to its online store in time for holiday shopping.

For iPad Pro users, there’s a new Leather Sleeve color choice and Apple Pencil Case color choice, while the Apple Watch adds a new Hermès band…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The Apple Pencil Case and the Leather Sleeve for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro are both available in a new Pink Fuchsia color. This is the same color that we’ve seen previously for Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases. The Leather Sleeve runs $129, while the Apple Pencil case costs $29.

Furthermore, Apple has added another Hermès band for Apple Watch users. The Noir Swift Leather Double Tour Médor is available for 38mm Apple Watch users and comes in at $589.

Last but not least, the iPhone 8/8 Plus and iPhone 7/7 Plus Silicone Case is now available in three new colors, including Spicy Orange, Flash, and Cosmos Blue. These are the same colors that were made available for the iPhone X Silicone Case earlier this week. Prior to this week, the Cosmos Blue color was exclusive to the iPhone X leather case.

Apple continues to expand its accessory lineup for iPhone and Apple Watch, likening these efforts to fashion companies. Head to Apple’s website now to take a look at all of the newest accessories as there are a slew of options to choose from.

