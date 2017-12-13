9to5Mac Holiday Deal Hub: Exclusive deals on great Apple accessories

Welcome to 9to5Mac’s Holiday Deal Hub, a curated list of exclusive deals that we’ve put together for our readers this holiday shopping season.

Below you’ll find the best available deals on some great Apple accessories and gift ideas that we’ve handpicked. Head below for all the deals!

Featured Deal:

Hyper – $20 off Hyper’s SOLO and DUO USB-C Hubs for MacBook and MacBook Pro w/ code 9to5Mac

If you need a hub for your MacBook or MacBook Pro, look no further.

The 7-in-2 DUO for 2016/2017 MacBook Pros is the most successful crowdfunded USB-C product for a reason, raising over $3.1 million on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. And the SOLO is the new single USB-C connector 7-in-1 version targeted at MacBook and other USB-C device users.

The DUO turns two USB-C ports on the MacBook Pro into 7 ports (HDMI, 40Gb/s USB-C, USB-C, SD, microSD, 2 x USB 3.1), allowing you to connect a USB-C MacBook Pro to 4K HDMI displays and much more. The SOLO offers similar connectivity options for MacBook and other USB-C devices, turning a single USB-C port into 7 ports (HDMI, USB-C with Power Delivery, 2 x USB 3.1, microSD, SD, audio jack).

More Deals:

Colorware/BOSE – $50 off customized Bose QC35II w/ code 9to5Toys

The best noise cancelling headphones around customized to your liking and expertly painted by the folks at Colorware. If you are looking for wireless headphones for your iOS device, the Bose Quiet Comfort 35II are on just about everyone’s top recommendation list. And if you want superior noise-cancelling functionality, they can’t be beat. Since these are custom painted, they could take up to 3 weeks to ship depending on Colorware’s queue, but these are definitely worth the wait with our exclusive $50 off deal.

TwelveSouth – 15% off accessories w/ code 9to5Holiday (+ half off TwelveSouth Mac scented candle*)

TwelveSouth made a name for itself by selling high-quality “Mac-only” accessories specifically designed for Apple device users. The company offers 9to5 readers 15% off some of its most popular Mac and iOS accessories, including the HiRise 2 Deluxe charging stand for iPhone and iPad, the HiRise Duet iPhone and Apple Watch dual charging stand, as well as the Forte for Apple Watch luxury charging stand. *Also grab half off TwelveSouth’s Mac scented candle (our review) on orders $50 or more. These and more deals below:

Smart Halo Bike System – 15% OFF + FREE Shipping with code 9to5Mac

Sold in Apple Stores, Smart Halo is a great option for cyclists that want more data beyond what they get with just a fitness tracker or Apple Watch. But it’s much more than just fitness data for cyclists. It also gives visual turn-by-turn compass-style navigation displayed with lights, an automatic nightlight when the sun sets, and alarm and notifications features. It fits to any bike, works with a companion iOS app with HealthKit integration, and the battery lasts around three weeks of one hour rides. Expires Feb 10.

Pad & Quill – 10% off and up to $100 back with a gift card sitewide w/ code 9510

Pad & Quill makes some of the most luxurious, hand-crafted leather and wood cases around, in addition to a great lineup of high-quality leather bags and other Apple product accessories. Our deal gets you 10% off SITEWIDE and you can combine with the company’s up to $100 back gift card offer.

Canary – $20 off anything in your cart at Canary.is w/ code 9to5Mac

Canary’s well-reviewed smart security cameras are currently on sale for the holidays, and promo code 9to5Mac gets you an extra $20 off anything in your cart making for the best deal around. Pictured above is the “Total Home Pack”, which includes the main all-in-one indoor camera with built in siren and air monitor and two Canary Flex indoor/outdoor cameras. Expires Dec 31st.

Nodus – 10% off everything w/ code 9to5-10

Nodus makes high-quality, super-sleek handmade iPhone and iPad cases and wallets that rival Apple’s in just about every way. They also come in some truly great full/top grain Italian leather color options as pictured above and include various case styles. It also has a “Micro Dock” system for its cases that allow easy hand-free magnetic docking built-in.

9to5Mac’s Trade-in/Repair service – $10 extra on a trade-in or off any repair w/ code 9to5Mac

In case you didn’t know, 9to5Mac has partnered with MyPhonesUnlimited for our iOS and Mac device trade-in and repair services. You can find these all year round (via the $ and wrench icons at the top of 9to5Mac) but for the holidays MyPhonesUnlimited is offering 9to5 readers an exclusive $10 extra on a trade-in or $10 off any repair.

Caudabe – 25% off all orders through December 31st with code 9to5savings

Caudabe’s lineup of popular super slim and minimalistic iPhone cases are 25% exclusively for 9to5 readers through December 31st with promo code 9to5savings.

Mosevic – 10% off sitewide with code 9to5mac

From the same people that make the high-quality Nodus brand cases above, these unique iPhone cases are handcrafted from recycled denim, the perfect pairing with your Canadian Tuxuedo.

Check back as we share more limited time exclusive deals ahead of the holidays and new year!