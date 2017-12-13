How to combine multiple screenshots into a single image on iPhone

iOS 11 brought some nice improvements to screenshots, but one feature we didn’t get was the ability to take scrolling screenshots or an integrated way to stitch them together. Let’s take a look at an easy way to do so.

AirPods

Tailor is a free download from the App Store and works with both iPhone and iPad. It’s also optimized for iPhone X and makes stitching multiple screenshots into one image painless. Grab the app and follow along for how to create

How to combine multiple screenshots on iPhone

Take consecutive screenshots of the content you’d like to capture, leaving overlap between each on-screen portion Open Tailor The app will automatically recognize, analyze, and stitch together your latest string of consecutive screenshots Tap the share button ( ) to save the image or share with others

The first time you open Tailor you’ll need to approve the app to access your photos.

Once open it will automatically pull up the most recent screenshots available to stitch together.

When grabbing screenshots, be sure to leave a little bit of overlap between the on-screen content you’re scrolling through and capturing.

Tailor combines images really quickly and is very accurate in my experience.

You can slide from right to left to see the different collections of screenshots that Tailor has found. Tailor will let you know if there isn’t enough overlap between screenshots to combine them.

Tailor is free, but does include ads and a small watermark at the bottom of stitched images. For those interested, you can turn off ads and remove the watermark for a one-time purchase of $2.99.

For more ways to get the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide, as well as these articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: