Taking screenshots in iOS 11: hands-on with 10+ handy tips [Video]

It’s no secret that taking screenshots in iOS 11 is now a lot more robust than it’s been in previous versions of iOS. No longer is it just about pressing Home + Sleep; in iOS 11, taking screenshots goes much deeper. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for a look at 10+ handy screenshot tips for iOS 11, including the ability to take them using keyboard shortcuts.

Topics covered in this hands-on video

Take a screenshot

Stack multiple screenshots

Where to find screenshots once you take them

How to quickly dismiss a screenshot

How to drag and drop screenshots

How to drag and drop multiple screenshots

How to quickly share screenshots

How to mark up screenshots

Sharing marked up screenshots

How to save or delete marked up screenshots

How to take a screenshot using a ⌘+⇧+3 keyboard shortcut (works in iOS 10)

How to mark up screenshots using a ⌘+⇧+4 keyboard shortcut

Markup multiple screenshots using a keyboard shortcut

Video walkthrough

Power users are sure to appreciate the new screenshot features in iOS 11. I find it especially helpful to be able to take screenshots using my Smart Keyboard. This allows me to keep typing without having to interrupt my workflow to reach for the Home + Sleep buttons.

What’s your favorite new screenshot-centric feature in iOS 11? Sound off with your thoughts along with any additional tips or findings below. Also, be sure to check out our recent hands-on video with iOS 11 beta 2, where we walkthrough many new features not included in the first beta.