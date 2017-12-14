Dropbox Paper update brings refreshed UI, enhanced editing, and more to iOS

An update today to the Dropbox Paper app for iPad and iPhone introduces a refreshed and enhanced editor, the option to create to-dos, new calendar integrations, and a new UI for iPad.

Dropbox Paper is the company’s collaborative focused software for teams and businesses. It first came to iPhone and iPad last year when a public beta became available.

This year Dropbox Paper has gained an offline mode and support for more languages along with an API and further tool integrations.

Today’s update brings a new UI, improved editing capabilities, to-do functionality, and calendar integration. Dropbox described the new features in a blog post.

Enhanced iPad experience We’ve completely redesigned the Paper iPad app for a more optimized experience. The new design shows a navigation panel next to open docs, making better use of the large screen and making it easier to navigate around and switch between docs. Enhanced mobile editing capabilities A revamped Paper mobile editor clearly lays out editing features and makes them easy to discover and use when editing documents on the go. We’ve also added a new mobile commenting interface, which shows comments in-line with relevant parts of the document and brings stickers to mobile for quick, fun responses. Ability to create to-dos on mobile Now, one of our best loved features is mobile, allowing full task creation including assigning to-dos and setting due dates. New Microsoft Outlook calendar integration A new integration with Outlook calendar streamlines note taking. Now when users start meeting note docs, event information is pre-populated and the information is easily shared with attendees. This functionality is already available for Google Calendar users. Smart surfacing of event docs Users can now link events from their calendar (on Google or Outlook) to Paper docs. Paper then recognizes when a linked event is coming up and surfaces associated docs for users to quickly open from the Paper homepage.

While also available on the web, Dropbox Paper for iOS is a free download from the App Store.

