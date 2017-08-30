Dropbox Paper update brings new tool integrations, API, and more

An update today to Dropbox’s Paper app brings new creative tools, a new API for developers, fresh ways to stay organized, and more.

AirPods

In a press release today, Dropbox shares that the latest update to Paper will further its goal to help foster creativity and collaboration among teams. Here’s how Dropbox describes the new tools and API:

Bring it all together with new design tool integrations As of today, Paper supports popular design tools, InVision and Figma , making it easier than ever for creatives to collaborate on a range of content from within Paper. These new integrations build on Paper’s extensive list of embeddable partner content , including Spotify, YouTube, Pinterest, Soundcloud, Google and more. To see examples of these embeds, users can simply click the … button in the + menu, then find the app name and click “ Show example” within a Paper doc.

Preview Sketch files without leaving Paper Sketch files are now also embeddable in Paper, so users can easily preview and collaborate on them right in Paper. Designers can share and review work, even with teammates or external collaborators who don’t have Sketch installed. Dropbox also now lets you preview Sketch files on the web, giving designers a seamless experience between Dropbox and Paper when working with Sketch files.

New Paper API endpoint offers developers opportunity to build on Paper Today, Dropbox added another frequently requested feature—a new create and upload endpoint to the Paper API which will allow developers to create or edit Paper docs in their own apps. In addition to existing sharing and download endpoints, this will allow users to fully enjoy using Paper within third party apps. The API is available here .



Additionally, the update is bringing more ways to stay organized:

Create mobile folders on the go Based on user feedback indicating people are creating a lot of Paper content on mobile, Dropbox has enabled mobile folder capabilities for Paper. Users can now create folders and move Paper docs into them directly from mobile, providing greater organization capabilities from any device.

Organize content with improved delete, archive features Another top user request, Dropbox has added new delete and archive options for Paper docs. Users can now a rchive docs and add notes telling team members where to find updated versions, or delete docs entirely . Both archive and delete are now available as top line options from the “ …” menu in the upper right hand corner of Paper docs.

Find the right doc the first time with Paper doc previews When hovering over a link to a doc within Paper, or when searching for a doc, users will now see previews of that doc. Doc previews help ensure users go straight to the right doc the first time, eliminating time wasted digging through content.

Stay up to speed with Paper docs and Dropbox files all in one place Dropbox also released a redesigned homepage for the web today, which brings users’ Paper docs and Dropbox files together for the first time. On their dropbox.com homepage, users will see recent comments on both Dropbox files and Paper docs, have easier access to recently viewed files , and see unread activity on files and Paper documents , including comments, shares, and @mentions.



Dropbox Paper’s last update brought an offline mode along with support for 20 languages. Earlier this month, Dropbox also updated the way it handles mobile prompts for two-factor authentication.

These new features should be available now on the web and with the Dropbox Paper app, available for free on the App Store.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: