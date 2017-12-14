Tim Cook and Charles Koch demand Congress protect ‘dreamers’ before the year’s end

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Koch Industries CEO Charles Koch are arguably at opposite ends of the political spectrum on many issues, but the two chief executives are speaking in unison on one major issue: immigration. Cook and Koch have co-authored an op-ed published by The Washington Post in which the duo calls on Congress to pass legislation that protects the children of undocumented immigrants.

Unless Congress acts, this holiday season might be the last one the dreamers get to spend in the country they love and call home. We must do better. The United States is at its best when all people are free to pursue their dreams. Our country has enjoyed unparalleled success by welcoming people from around the world who seek to make a better life for themselves and their families, no matter what their backgrounds.

Both CEOs say protecting the dreamers is critical to fulfilling the American dream and something that is a “political, economic and moral imperative.” While there is currently legislation being worked on in Congress to protect dreamers, there’s no guarantee that it will be voted on or passed before Congress leaves for recess before the end of the year. Cook and Koch want Congress to see it through before the end of the year:

Now, the rest of us need to do our part. Congress should act quickly, ideally before year’s end, to ensure that these decent people can work and stay and dream in the United States. As a nation, we must show that the dreamers’ faith in our word and goodwill was not misplaced. And we should make clear that the United States welcomes their contributions as part of our national life.

The children of undocumented immigrants were previously protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy of the Obama administration, but President Trump — who could have renewed the policy — opted not to continue DACA earlier this year and instead punted the responsibility to Congress.

Congress has debated policy known as the DREAM Act for over a decade, and DACA was created as a response to the last version of the DREAM Act failing to pass through Congress. Tim Cook has said that Apple will work with Congress to protect dreamers with today’s op-ed marking the latest push.

250 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 3, 2017

#Dreamers contribute to our companies and our communities just as much as you and I. Apple will fight for them to be treated as equals. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 5, 2017

