iTunes End of Year Sale: $5 movies / TV shows, bundle deals, $1 rentals, more

From 9to5Toys:

We’ve nearly reached the end of the holiday shopping season, but that doesn’t mean the discounts are finished. One of our favorite annual iTunes sales just launched this morning with some of the best deals on movies and TV shows that you’ll see all year.

iTunes is discounting a number of popular titles, starting with $5 films and TV seasons, $1 rentals and bundles too. In fact, with the addition of 4K compatibility, this may be the most wide-ranging sale we’ve ever seen at iTunes. Head below for our top picks and more.

$5 TV Seasons (Reg. $10+) |

Complete TV Series |

Movie Bundle Deals |

Under $10 Recent Movie Releases (Reg. $20) |

Under $8 Editor’s Choice (Reg. $15+) |

$1 Rentals (Reg. $5) |

4K HDR Movies under $10 (Reg. $20) |

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: