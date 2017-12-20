CARROT Weather update brings redesigned widget, new snarky content, and more

On the heels of a major redesign for iPhone X last month, CARROT Weather for iOS was today updated with even more changes and enhancements. Bringing the app to version 4.4, today’s update brings more snarky content, a redesigned widget, and more…

For those unfamiliar, CARROT Weather is one of the most popular weather apps on iOS because of its snarky forecast language and killer design. Last month, the app went through a full overhaul with a redesigned UI and Apple Watch updates.

Today’s update continues the redesign trend with an all-new widget. Accessible via the “Today” view on iOS, the widget now offers a fresh new design that matches up perfect with CARROT Weather’s main app design. With the widget, you can see forecast details, a brief explanation of that forecast, and more. There are two widget sizes: compact and expanded, with the latter offering more detailed information.

There are a slew of details included in the widget, such as how font size gets thicker as the temperature rises and thinner as it gets colder:

My widget has a brand new design to match my iOS and watchOS apps! The hourly chart renders the condition for each hour as a colored dot (yellow = sunny, purple = moony, etc). The temperature font weights get thicker as it gets warmer and thinner as it gets colder, so it’s easy to tell at a glance whether the temperature is nearer to the high or low for the day. You can double tap to switch between the different summaries. And you can customize the widget to your weak human heart’s content from my iOS app – if you want, you can even hide the displayed summary so that the full hourly chart is visible in compact mode!

In addition to the new widget design, CARROT Weather is also adding new dawn and twilight themes and “hundreds of lines of new dialogue.” There are also a handful of other bug fixes and various other improvements:

Volume ducking makes it easier to hear my witty commentary when music is playing in another app.

My precipitation chart more accurately graphs light/medium/heavy snow.

Haptic vibrations can now be toggled in the settings screen on Apple Watch.

Padding between elements has been reduced on the 38mm Apple Watch.

AR Mode and Apple Watch bug fixes.

Tap and hold my dialogue label to make me repeat my spoken weather summaries aloud.

CARROT Weather is available on the App Store for $4.99 and is certainly worth it if you want to inject a little humor into your forecast-checking ritual.

