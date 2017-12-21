Live Memories for iOS instantly transforms your Live Photos into video keepsakes

One of my-all time favorite additions to the iPhone’s camera app is Live Photos, the feature that saves a short, 3 second video clip with each photo you take. Playing back Live Photos from an event has always been cumbersome though, requiring you to swipe through each photo and play each clip separately. Now, a new app aims to solve that problem by instantly turning groups of your Live Photos into shareable video clips.

Live Memories is a brand new iOS app from developer Pat Murray, compatible with all recent iPhone and iPad models. The concept of the app is simple: just select the photos you want to turn into a video, choose your video format, and share. Live Memories combines each clip into one continuous video, allowing you to sit back and watch your Live Photos without constantly swiping and pressing.

As someone who has taken over 13,000 Live Photos since the feature was added to iOS, the utility of Live Memories was immediately obvious. Grouping together photos that were taken at the same time instantly turns any album into a video documentary of the event. With skillfully captured Live Photos, you could even create a mini vacation video. Below is a video I created in under a minute using photos taken last month at Apple Park’s new Visitor Center.

There are a few additions I’d love to see added to Live Memories. Currently, your photos are displayed in one long list, but it would be nice to see images grouped by date or album to easily find highlights of events. Live Memories also currently lacks the ability to reorder your photos or play back individual clips inside the app in order to check if the Live Photo is steady.

Live Memories is a free download in the iOS App Store, with an optional $1.99 in-app purchase to remove a watermark from your exported videos. If you cherish your Live Photos as much as I do, you’ll want to check it out.