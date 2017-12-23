Logic Pros: What’s new in iOS & Mac music production this week

This is the place to catch up on all the biggest product announcements, hardware, apps, synths, Logic/GarageBand instruments and so much more in the world of iOS and Mac music production. This week, Audio Damage releases the new and improved Filterstation2 plug-in for Mac and soon for iOS, we review IK’s latest iRig Keys I/O hybrid MIDI controller, Korg brings the new ARP Odyssey soft synth to its Legacy Collection for Mac, and much more below.
Audio Damage releases Filterstation2
Audio Damage this week released Filterstation2, the next-generation of the original Filterstation plug-in, with twelve different filter algorithms including MS20 emulation and the company’s classic 914 bandpass and Filterpod lowpass models.
The new version includes all-new HiDpi/Retina-capable vector-based UI with resizability, a completely rewritten parameter and DSP section, a full selection of extreme modification tools, ProTools support, and a cross-platform XML preset mechanism.
In addition to a 32/64-bit AU/VST/VST3/AAX for OSX (10.8 or greater) and Logic Pro, the company also confirmed it’s coming soon for iOS AUv3 and IAA Standalone.
Filterstation2 is available now for $49 and we are expecting the iOS version to get announced soon!
Review: IK’s latest iRig Keys I/O hybrid MIDI controller
This week we reviewed IK’s latest iRig Keys I/O hybrid MIDI controller, a unique entry-level option at $300 that includes a solid MIDI controller and audio interface in one package for home studios. It’s perfect for beginner producers on a budget or even seasoned vets looking to get some musical sketches done on-the-go.
Check out our full review on 9to5Mac.
Korg brings new ARP Odyssey soft synth to its Legacy Collection for Mac, now $100 off
Korg this week launched a new ARP Odyssey soft synth for its Legacy Collection for Mac.
The company got its hands on the rights to reproduce a new hardware version of the classic 1970’s ARP Odyssey synthesizer back in 2015 and now it’s bringing an updated emulation to the Korg Legacy Collection for Mac/Windows.
Along with the ARP Odyssey emulation, the collection also includes software versions of classic instruments like the MS-20, Polysix, Mono/Poly, WAVESTATION, M1 and the MDE-X effects processor. Grab it now for $100 off.
The Logic Pros are: Justin Kahn and Jordan Kahn, who also front Toronto-based electronic/hip-hop group Makamachine.
