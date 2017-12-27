9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Amazon Sales from $2, eero Mesh Wi-Fi System $230, Joby iPhone Mount $8, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Anker Mac Accessories: Wireless Mouse $14, Bluetooth Keyboards from $19, more

The eero 1st Gen. 802.11ac Wi-Fi System boasts whole-home coverage: $230 ($70 off)

Mount your iPhone or Android just about anywhere w/ Joby’s $8 GorillaPod

This War of Mine game for iOS hits all-time low at $1 (Reg. $15)

The well-rated Cheerleader task management app is now FREE (Reg. $2)

Hands-on: Echo Spot makes a great first impression as a bedside companion

MORE NEW DEALS:

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey PowerHub Mini w/ 2 Outlets and 4 USB Ports $16, more

NEW PRODUCTS:

Amazon saw record sales during the holiday season with more than 4-million Prime sign-ups