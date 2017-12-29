iMac Pro now available for in-store pickup at US Apple retail locations

If you’re interested in picking up a new iMac Pro today, check your local Apple Store. Units of the base model 8-core iMac Pro are now available for in-store pickup at US-based Apple Stores.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

The base model iMac Pro is still quite a powerful machine, and includes the following specs:

5K display

8-core Xeon W CPU

32GB of DDR4 ECC RAM

1TB SSD

Radeon Pro Vega 56 GPU with 8GB HBM2

If you do any sort of intense editing work with apps like Final Cut Pro X or Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite, then you stand to reap tangible benefits from the new 8-core (16 thread) processor.

Also remember that purchasing the iMac Pro is the only way to score exclusive Apple accessories like the space gray Magic Mouse 2, and Magic Keyboard.

As a side note, for those wanting a space gray Magic Trackpad 2, you’ll need to order one at the time of purchase, as it can’t be purchased separately. Unfortunately, doing so will push your delivery date back, which won’t allow you to do in-store pickup today.

Best Buy is also selling the base-configuration iMac Pro, and some local stores have in-store pickup stock as well. Alternatively, it might be advantageous to pre-order the iMac Pro from B&H, as going that route may offer up front tax benefits for some purchasers.

Are you considering picking up a new iMac Pro?

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: