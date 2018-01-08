New Tile partnerships will allow you to find your lost Bose headphones, Samsonite suitcases & more [Video]

Attaching Tile trackers to your valuables is one way to help you find them if they are misplaced, but it’s a slightly clunky way of doing it. That’s all set to change, though, as the company partners with a number of brands to build its Bluetooth tracking technology into their products.

One of the first partnerships announced is with Bose, whose 2018 SoundSport Wireless and QuietControl 30 headphones will come with Tile on board from late spring …

Also happening in the same timeframe is Samsonite luggage, made more useful by an airport partnership, with San Jose International first to join.

San Jose International Airport, the fastest growing airport in the United States, has also joined the Tile Platform. Tile is blanketing the San Jose International Airport with Tile access points to help find lost items throughout the airport in near real-time. “As the fastest growing airport in the United States, millions of people come through our terminals each year, creating endless opportunities for lost belongings,” said Rebecca L. Baer, Deputy Director of Innovation and Business Development of Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport. “We partnered with Tile to help travelers find their lost items in near real-time, which means a lot when you’re rushing to catch a flight. In just a few weeks since installation, we’ve already seen Tile same-day found rates increase to nearly 95%. We look forward to our continued partnership with Tile to create the best possible travel experience.”

Fellow luggage company Hershel Supply is also joining, and if you do a Casey Neistat and travel with your Boosted board, that too will covered. Perhaps more critically, Propeller Health is another launch partner.

Propeller Health is now working with Tile to integrate Tile technology into its sensors. Through Propeller’s connected inhalers, digital interfaces and personalized insights, it will now be easier than ever to ensure asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease patients are able to find important inhalers and information.

Additionally, Starling is joining with its baby-worn wearable, useful if you lose track of either the device or your baby …

Check out our review of the existing Tile Slim, and the video below for more details of the new program.