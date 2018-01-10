9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13.3″ Touch Bar MacBook Pro $1,399, iTunes Gift Cards 10% off, APC Back-UPS from $27, more

- Jan. 10th 2018 9:30 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB: $1,399 (up to $600 off, Late 2016)

Apple’s non-Touch Bar 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro now $219 off: $1,280 shipped

Apple’s 2016 MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar is $800 off: $1,999 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)

Best Buy takes 10% off iTunes gift cards, starting at $22.50

APC Back-UPS 1080VA UPS $100 shipped (Reg. $122+), more

iMac Pro sees first discount, drops to $4,750 shipped from $5,000

Anker celebrates CES w/ new deals from $11: PowerCore batteries, Lightning cables, more

Hyper offers 9to5 readers 20% off all USB-C hubs using code 9to5mac

HyperDrive offers 9to5 readers exclusive 20% off USB-C hubs for MacBook + more

iTunes offers 10 popular films for $20 from each decade (up to $80 value)

iTunes New Year’s Movie Bundle Sale has new 4K titles, classics and more

OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)

MORE NEW DEALS:

 Bose SoundLink Micro Waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $99 shipped (Reg. $110)

This Bluetooth Brother Label Maker w/ iOS/Android support is down to $40 ($15 off)

NEW PRODUCTS:

CES 2018:

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

