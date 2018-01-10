T-Mobile offers BOGO deal on iPhone 8, $700 off for iPhone X

T-Mobile has announced its latest promotion, buy one iPhone, get one free. This latest offer is available with the purchase of any two iPhone X, 8, or 7 devices.

AirPods

In a press release today, T-Mobile touted some of its accomplishments from 2017 and shared its excitement for 2018 including this deal.

The new BOGO deal is available with twelve eligible smartphones, including the iPhone X, 8, and 7, and is open to new and existing customers starting this Friday, January 12th.

T-Mobile is pitching the deal as get a free iPhone 8 with the purchase of another eligible iPhone. However, users will receive the same $700 prepaid MasterCard with any combination of eligible iPhone purchases.

There is a little bit of work involved to claim your $700, but it looks like a solid deal if T-Mobile service is a good option for you.

Here are the fine details:

Buy two iPhones – Choose from the eligible phones above. Trade-in and port-in required.

– Choose from the eligible phones above. Trade-in and port-in required. Port in your number – Once you receive your new phones, call 1-800-937-8997 to transfer your number.

– Once you receive your new phones, call 1-800-937-8997 to transfer your number. Trade in an eligible phone – Complete within 20 days of receiving your new devices.

– Complete within 20 days of receiving your new devices. Complete rebate form online – Enter promo code ’18Q1APLBOGO’ within 30 days of purchase.

T-Mobile also shared details about its #GetOutoftheRed program to pay off your iPhone balance up to $650 with your current carrier.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: