Tim Cook & over 100 other CEOs pen letter urging Congress to protect DACA

Tim Cook is once again voicing his support for support for young immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. Cooks is among over 100 CEOs who signed an open letter to House and Senate leaders today, voicing support for a bill to protect Dreamers…

In the letter, the CEOs call the pending expiration of the DACA program a “crisis,” writing that Congress should immediately pass a permanent piece of legislation so enable Dreamers to continue living in the United States (via The Hill), so long as they are working and contributing to their communities…

“We write to urge Congress to act immediately and pass a permanent bipartisan legislative solution to enable Dreamers who are currently living, working, and contributing to our communities to continue doing so,” the letter reads. “The imminent termination of the DACA program is creating an impending crisis for workforces across the country.”

DACA is currently set to expire on March 5th of this year, and the CEOs want Congress to pass legislation by January 19th. That’s the same deadline that Congress has to pass funding to avert a government shutdown.

The Hill reports that a bipartisan Senate group is “close on a DACA deal.” Trump had originally planned to end the DACA program altogether, but lawmakers are working on a “fix” for the program, with parameters agreed to by both parties.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told reporters that he hopes the group can reach an agreement before this weekend that would pair a fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program with parameters agreed to after a White House meeting. “We’re close. The president made it clear what’s important to him and we’re trying to figure out how to do it in a thoughtful way and not just include fences and things of that nature, barriers, but to go beyond into technology, which the agency, people working there, over and over again said that’s where we should start,” he said.

Tim Cook has been incredibly vocal on his support for DACA, so it shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise that he signed this letter, alongside Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Brad Smith, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam, Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi, and many others.

