Apple is today sending out emails for its latest Apple Pay promotion, this time advocating fitness with a partnership with the GOAT app and up to 30% off on the app’s “Get Fit” sneaker collection.

GOAT (greatest of all time) is a popular app that allows users to buy and sell new and used sneakers. The promotion applies to a curated Get Fit collection of sneakers and runs through January 17th.

It’s a bit difficult to tell how much the various sneakers are discounted and how the discount is applied, or if the entire Git Fit collection is already showing the discounts (there isn’t anything like $70 $100 ). We even tapped the “Buy with  Pay” button to make sure the discount wasn’t more visible at the very end of the transaction, but didn’t see any specifics on the discount.

But for those who know sneakers well, you’ll likely spot the good deals when you see them. GOAT is a free download from the App Store.

The email being sent to Apple users for this latest offer also includes sections on how to “Maximize your performance.” and “Be the best you.” These sections promote Foot Locker, Walgreens, lululemon, Under Armour, Class Pass, and New Balance.

Apple ran promotions last month with a variety of retailers offered a free $5 iTunes gift card. Most recently, Chase’s Freedom credit card is offering 5% cash back for Apple Pay purchases until the end of March.

Other notable Apple Pay news is the UK banning stores from charging fees for transactions with credit and debit cards, including Apple’s payment platform.

