Apple promoting holiday Apple Pay use w/ $5 iTunes gift card for shopping at select retailers

Apple has launched a new promotion to encourage Apple Pay use this holiday shopping season. The company is offering a $5 App Store & iTunes gift card with purchases at qualifying online retailers in the United States.

On a webpage detailing the promotion, Apple says minimum purchase requirements and details may vary by retailers. Furthermore, you can only get one $5 gift card through each retailer, but you could theoretically stack this offer by buying through the different merchants.

Here are the retailers that are offering a $5 iTunes & App Store with Apple Pay purchases this holiday season:

1800 Flowers

Abercrombie and Fitch

Bonobos

Cole Haan

eBags

Express

Fanatics

Fancy

Hayneedle

JCPenny

Jet

Kenneth Cole

Kiehl’s

Macy’s

Reef

Stockpile

Tumi

Warby Parker

Wayfair

Wish

The promotion runs from today, December 14th, through December 21st. The offer is valid only in the United States and “while supplies last.”

Terms and conditions: Offer valid in the U.S. only, while supplies last. Limit one App Store & iTunes Gift Card per partner. Additional terms and conditions may apply. See the applicable partner website or app for details.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Apple attempt to spur Apple Pay growth with a promotion. Last year, Apple partnered with a handful of retailers to offer gift cards, percent-based discounts, free shipping, and other promotions.

Head to Apple Pay’s Holiday webpage for more details on the promotion.

