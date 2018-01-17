Here’s the full email Tim Cook sent to Apple employees announcing bonuses & new charity donation matching

It’s been a big day for both Apple and its employees. Apple plans to repatriate almost $250 billion of its overseas cash, while it will also give employees $2,500 worth of restricted stock units. Now, Axios has obtained the full text of the email Tim Cook sent to Apple employees regarding today’s announcements…

Notably, the email makes mention of a new charitable matching program inside Apple that will run through the end of 2018. Starting immediately, Cook says that Apple will match all employee charitable donations up to $10,000 annually, at a rate of two to one. Furthermore, Cook says that Apple will double the amount it matches for each hour of time employees donate:

We also know how much our employees value giving back to the communities where we all work and live. I’m happy to announce that starting immediately and running through the end of 2018, Apple will match all employee charitable donations, up to $10,000 annually, at a rate of two to one. In addition, Apple will double the amount we match for each hour you donate your time.

Elsewhere, the letter confirms that Apple will be issuing a $2,500 grant of restricted stock units to “all individual contributors and management up to and including Senator Managers worldwide.” This, Cook says, includes both full-time and part-time employees.

Cook also says that Apple will be extending its efforts “in support of coding education, ConnectED and STEAM programs,” as well as its employees:

I’m excited to let you know that we’re also increasing our investment in our most important resource — our people. You are the heart and soul of Apple and we want you to share in the success made possible through your efforts. Your dedication helps Apple make the best products in the world, surprise and delight our customers, and ultimately make the world a better place.

Apple has already come under fire from Republicans for failing to mention the tax reform that prompted today’s announcements, but that certainly doesn’t seem like the big picture here. The full text of the email can be seen below. You can also read more on Apple’s announcements today at the links below.

