Philips Hue outdoor lights will be available in July, with three products on offer

- Mar. 12th 2018 5:50 am PT

View Comments

Philips teased back in January that it would be launching outdoor Hue lights later in the year, and it has now provided details of the products – including pricing and availability.

The company says that it will be offering three types of outdoor lights in the USA and Europe in July …

NordVPN

Extending the Philips Hue range even further, from wall mounted luminaires, to spot lighting and pillar posts, Philips Hue’s outdoor range offers the freedom to extend Hue features and functionality to any outside area, be it a garden, terrace or balcony. The new Philips Hue outdoor products span both the Philips Hue white and Philips Hue white and color ambiance ranges, allowing users to improve the security of their home for added peace of mind as well as creating the perfect outdoor ambiance, all with the simple tap of a button.

Luminaires

The luminaires attach to the side of your house, usually mounted near a door, and are intended to act as a replacement for the traditional motion-activated welcome/security light. These will be available in a range of styles, and start at just $29.99.

Spotlights

The spotlights are intended to highlight particular features.

A new unique spotlight, the Philips Hue Lily, can be used to highlight the key design features in your garden, illuminating beautiful flower beds, or potted plants by choosing from the 16 million colors available via the Philips Hue app.

Lily is available in a pack of three for $279.99.

Bollard lights

Finally, Calla is a bollard light, designed to provide path or driveway lighting.

Philips Hue Calla is perfect for path lighting and can also be used to enhance your outdoor space. Simply choose a color which suits your mood, or even go one step further and change your lighting to reflect your guest’s favorite color palette, dimming to create a more intimate setting as the night draws on.

A starter pack will cost $129.99.

Check out the photo gallery below. Existing indoor Hue lighting has starter packs from under $100, with add-on bulbs and accessories from $25. You can read reviews and smart home diary pieces below:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework that lets you control connected accessories from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and even Siri.
Philips Hue

Philips Hue

Philips Hue, initially introduced in 2012, is a line of color changing LED lightbulbs and accessories created by Dutch company Philips.

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3