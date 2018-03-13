9to5Toys Last Call: Amazon iPhone Anker Sale, Mac App Bundle $15, Logitech Harmony Control $60, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Organize your cables, chargers & Apple Pencil w/ Pad & Quill’s new TechFolio, now $10 off

Add Logitech’s Harmony Smart Control to your home theater setup for $60 (Reg. $130)

Save $399 on Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB in both colors

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi on sale at Best Buy: 32GB $250 or 128GB $350

Nintendo’s Super Mario Run for iOS/Android now 50% off

MORE NEW DEALS:

Foot Locker offers a rare 20% off w/ no minimum: Nike, adidas, ASICS, more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Try Texture for FREE, the Netflix of magazines that Apple just purchased

ECOVACS unveils next generation mopping robot vacuums w/ Alexa voice control

Philips enters the 32:9 game w/ the Brilliance 49-inch curved monitor