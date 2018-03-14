9to5Toys Last Call: Apple 13″ MacBook Pro 512GB $299 off, Anker Amazon Sale from $4, JVC CarPlay Receiver $300, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
The 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar now $1,280 (Reg. $1,499)
- Moto G Plus 64GB Android Smartphone hits $210 unlocked (Reg. up to $300)
- Netgear’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System drops to new low at $170 (Reg. up to $250)
- Griffin Tech takes 25% off sitewide including new iPhone X cases, more
- Get more done w/ a larger monitor: HP 27-inch FHD $150 (Reg. $200+), more from $70
- This customizable RGB gaming mouse drops to $32.50 shipped (24% off)
- Hasbro DropMix Music Gaming System for iOS/Android: $50 shipped (Reg. $70+)
- Pi Fest discounts popular Mac apps by 50%: TextExpander, PDFPen, Agenda, more
- The new Shadow of the Tomb Raider leaks ahead of tomorrow’s big announcement
- Calvin Klein Friends & Family Sale: denim, shirts, outerwear, more from $10
- Gerber Splice Pocket Tool has 10 functions for $8 via Amazon
- Serena & Lily Friends + Family Event cuts 20% off sitewide: furniture, decor, bedding, more
- Polarized Sports Sunglasses are perfect for your next outdoor activity $11 (Reg. $20)
- Green Deals: GreenWorks PRO 16-inch 80V Cordless String Trimmer $167, more
- SEGA brings 50 classic games to PS4, Xbox One & PC: Sonic, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, more
- MyProtein Impact Whey on sale: 6.6-lbs. for just $30 shipped (Up to $75 value)
- Amazon just recalled 260,000 power banks, here’s our favorite alternatives
- Bring home Calphalon’s 5-Quart Dutch Oven for just $30 at Amazon (Reg. $40)
- Patagonia cuts up to 50% off select apparel & gear with prices from $12
- Sugar & Cloth Collection for Amazon will add a pop of flair to any party w/ prices from $8
- One of the best iOS photo apps is yours for nothing, Pixomatic FREE for very first time
- Give those carpets a good cleaning for just $75 w/ Bissell’s Portable Spot Cleaner (Reg. $100+)
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar + 512GB SSD now $299 off
Anker Amazon Pi Day Sale has iPhone X under $4, top-rated charging gear, more
Add CarPlay or Android Auto to your ride w/ this JVC receiver for $300 (Reg. $450)
Best Buy and Sprint launch aggressive iPhone payment plan offers: X 64GB from $360, more
The 2018 Mac Essentials Bundle offers 10 elite apps: BusyCal, HoudahSpot, more for $15
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi on sale at Best Buy: 32GB $250 or 128GB $350
Hands-on w/ the iPhone-size ‘Crave Plus’ 10,000 mAh Portable Charger + 40% off deal [Video]
Win an Apple HomePod + $500 gift cards from Caseco & 9to5Mac [Giveaway]
The Witness & its gorgeous puzzle gameplay gets first price drop on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Nintendo’s Super Mario Run for iOS/Android now 50% off
- Iron Marines iOS strategy-sci-fi combat game matching all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)
- Battlevoid Harbinger blends sci-fi exploration w/ real-time strategy on iOS: $1 (Reg. $3)
- Pool Break 3D Billiards for iOS now FREE for first time this year (Reg. $1+)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Philips Hue White Starter Kit goes to $45 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy (Reg. $70)
- Stay safe while riding your bicycle w/ this headlight & taillight kit for $15 Prime shipped
- Oakley, Smith, Nike, Raen & Spy Sunglasses are as low as $30 at Steep & Cheap
- PlayStation VR Skyrim Bundle + RE7 & Star Wars Battlefront II for $350 ($455+ value)
- Foot Locker gift cards at 16% off: $60 for $50 w/ free email delivery + more
- Keep track of workouts w/ the Garmin Fenix 3 GPS-enabled smartwatch: $240 (Reg. $335)
- Raspberry Pi unleashes new B+ version of Model 3 with upgraded processor, networking
- American Eagle takes up to $30 off your order with this promo code
- Pick up Sony’s 4K Blu-ray player for just $33 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $100)
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever 45W USB-C charger $17, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Leo’s Fortune, Bridge Constructor Portal, more
- Rockport Private Sale: boots, dress shoes, sneakers & more starting from $21
- Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO City Switch $20, Rayman Legends DE $25, more
- Microsoft’s Pi Day deals include Xbox sales, discounted Dell laptops, more from $8
- Amazon offers up to 50% off Sunbeam heated blankets/bedding: Fleece Wrap $16, more
- Levi’s 48-Hour Flash Sale cuts an extra 40% off markdowns: denim, shirts from $6
- Grab a new Premium Leather Ratchet SlideBelt at $45 ea. (Amazon all-time low)
- Keep drinks cool/warm longer in Contigo’s spill-proof Autoseal West mug: $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Crescent 170-Piece Mechanics Tool Set w/ folding case hits Amazon low at $77.50
- DJI Phantom 4 Advanced has 4K, speeds up to 45MPH, more: $829 (Reg. $1,100)
- Dyson Hot+Cool Tower Fan/Heater drops to $239.50 for today only (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $450)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Organize your cables, chargers & Apple Pencil w/ Pad & Quill’s new TechFolio, now $10 off
Fitbit unveils the $100 Ace fitness tracker, its first wearable designed for kids
SteelSeries unveils “the first high-res certified audio systems for gaming”
- Joanna Gaines new spring line for Target was just released with prices starting at $3
- Garmin unveils Tactix Charlie smartwatch w/ 12-day battery, location tracking, more
- Try Texture for FREE, the Netflix of magazines that Apple just purchased
- ECOVACS unveils next generation mopping robot vacuums w/ Alexa voice control
- Philips enters the 32:9 game w/ the Brilliance 49-inch curved monitor
- Amazon wants you to use Alexa at work: imagining an Echo-focused office space
- Amazon’s new ceramic line Dorotea is perfect for spring and has prices starting at $40
- Target now offering free 2-day shipping on thousands of items online
- Original Penguin x AJR collaborate on new music video and clothing line w/ prices from $35
- A French startup has made a wall-mounted cryptocurrency mine that also heats your home
- Nintendo Direct unveils Super Smash Bros. on Switch, Mario Tennis Aces, [Video]
- Leica unveils new M-Series Stealth Edition Camera w/ glow in the dark paint job
- Best containers to keep your LEGO bricks organized from $15
- Crate & kids is here, Crate & Barrel’s newest addition to replace Land of Nod
- MIT students smash the Rubik’s Cube robotic solve time by using Playstation 3 Eye webcams
- Activision unveils Call of Duty Black Ops 4, set for release in October [Video]
- Best Console Game Releases for March: Far Cry 5, Sea of Thieves, Kirby, more
- Samsung details upcoming QLED 4K TVs that blend right into your wall
- The newest Dyson Air Purifier tells you exactly what it’s doing to improve your environment
- Budget-friendly workout picks for spring training under $50
- Amazon extends Prime benefits to Medicaid members for $6/month
- Segway blends its miniLITE scooter with artificial intelligence in new Loomo personal assistant
- Wacom debuts upgraded next generation Intuos drawing tablets aimed at beginners
- LG unveils 2018 lineup of OLED TVs, including its most affordable model yet
- Lululemon is partnering with the Canadian brand Roden Gray for an exclusive collection
- Amazon set to enter the world of banking, what perks could be in store?
- 8Bitdo has a new accessory that lets you use PS4 controllers on Switch, more
- The new Limited Edition Super Mario Encyclopedia has a trick up its sleeve
- Roland’s new TR-8S blends iconic drum sounds w/ custom samples [Video]
- Miley Cyrus x Converse Collection has unique Chuck Taylor styles from $45
- Light Phone 2 returns with 4G features, texting in the same minimalist design