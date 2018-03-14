Reddit introducing native promoted ads in its iOS app starting March 19

Reddit not too long ago purchased the popular Alien Blue third-party mobile client to make it its own. Now the company is looking into native promoted post ads as mobile becomes the most popular way to browse Reddit.

Marketing Land reports that Reddit is now seeing over 330 million monthly active users on its mobile apps, which makes up 41% of overall Reddit usage.

…its apps are the most popular way its 330 million monthly active users access Reddit content on mobile, and they now account for 41 percent of time spent on Reddit across all platforms. Logged-in app users also spend 30 percent more time per day than users who log in from desktop, and 80 percent of app users don’t access Reddit on desktop, according to the company.

In-app promoted posts will blend right into the Reddit experience, with the ability to up/down vote, comment, and more. Comments are a huge deal, as users were not able to comment on mobile ads before.

Native promoted posts will launch on Monday, March 19 for iOS, and will be available on Android in the coming weeks.

Are you still using the first-party Reddit client? Or have you moved on to a third-party client? Let us know in the comments below!

