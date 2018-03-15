Apple Pay promo offering up free jukebox credits for bars & restaurants with TouchTunes

Apple is continuing to promote its mobile payment service through special promotions with partners, and this week’s Apple Pay deal offers up free jukebox credit in bars and restaurants with TouchTunes.

TouchTunes is an iPhone app that lets you pay to request music played in venues that use the entertainment system — it’s like a modern take on the classic jukebox experience.

Customers paying with Apple Pay in the TouchTunes app will receive three free credits for song requests just for using Apple’s mobile payment service.

Credits will arrive in the form of an email within 24 hours of using Apple Pay in the TouchTunes app, and the promotion runs now through the end of March 27.

TouchTunes for iPhone is a free download on the App Store.

Apple is also promoting stores and websites that accept Apple Pay at checkout as part of its spring break push. Zara, J. Crew, and lululemon make Apple’s list for Apple Pay stores, while Ray-Ban, Reef, and Abercrombie & Fitch accept Apple Pay at checkout online.

